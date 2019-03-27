Home

MOLKENTIN Douglas Leslie " Doug" Late of Hervey Bay, formerly of The Rock, NSW. Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on 2nd March, 2019. Aged 66 years. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Douglas & Emma Molkentin. Loving step-father of Helen, Brad & Terri. Beloved Poppy Doug to his grandchildren. "FOREVER LOVED" Family and friends of Doug are invited to attend his memorial service to be held at Uniting Church, Ford Street, The Rock on Saturday 30th March, 2019 at 11:30am.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2019
