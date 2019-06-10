|
|
NOACK Dulcie Rosa Passed away at the Mary Potter Nursing Home, Wagga Wagga on Friday 7 June 2019 (formerly of Estella). Dearly loved wife of Clarrie (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Jill, Margaret, and Greg and Janelle. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Brady, Maddison, and Vivienne. Aged 90 years.
'At Peace'
A Service of Thanksgiving for Dulcie will be held on Friday 14 June 2019 at St Paul's Anglican Church, Cnr Fernleigh Road and Mitchelmore St, Wagga Wagga, commencing at 10.00am. The cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Flowers are welcome. Alternatively, donations will be gratefully accepted on behalf of Kurrajong Early Intervention.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 10, 2019