John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Edna May DELAHUNTY


1928 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Edna May DELAHUNTY Notice
DELAHUNTY (nee Hayward) Edna May Passed away at Wagga Wagga on February 25, 2019 of The Haven, Wagga Wagga and formerly of Burgooney. Dearly beloved wife of John (dec'd). Dearly loved and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Judy and Robert Case. Much loved and treasured Gran of Stephen and Amanda. Loved sister of Ray, Leslie, Henry ('Nugget'), and Joyce (all dec'd), Marge, Thelma (dec'd), Ruth (dec'd) and Gloria. Loved sister-in-law and fond aunt to all her nieces and nephews.



'At rest - at peace.'



A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Edna May Delahunty will be held in the Church of the Epiphany, Lake Cargelligo on Saturday 2nd March 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Lake Cargelligo Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019
