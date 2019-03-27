|
MAHER EDWARD JAMES (TED) 10 May 1938 - 14 Mar 2019 Builder by trade, horseman at heart. Also known as Ted, Poppy, Dad, Sonny, and Uncle Ted. He will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved him, especially the four legged. The funeral service for Ted will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street Mitchell on Saturday, 30 March, commencing at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Fred Hollows Foundation at http://tiny.cc/159e4y.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2019