|
|
SWASBRICK, Elaine Fay: Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Calvary Hospital Wagga with her family by her side on Monday, March 25, 2019. Late of Russet Street, Leeton. Beloved wife of Barry. Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Garry & Jeanette, Karen & Wayne Aylett, and Rochelle & Mark Lehman. Cherished grandmother of all her grandchildren.Dear sister of John (dec'd), Catherine, Anne and their respective families. Aged 77 years. 'Resting peacefully in Gods care' Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Friday, March 29, 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Joseph's Catholic Church Leeton after a Requiem Mass commencing at 10.30am for interment in the Leeton Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations will be kindly accepted on behalf of CanAssist Leeton.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2019