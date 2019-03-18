|
|
TAYLOR (Nee Hacckett) Elaine Frances Of Junee and formerly Werris Creek. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 16th March 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ron Taylor. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Paula and Danny, Robert and Sandra. Adored Nan of Shaun, Nick, Brittany and great grandma of Bell, Alex and Aran. Loving sister of Pat (Dec'd), Doss (Dec'd), Helen Dec'd), Joanie (Dec'd), Ed, Bob, Von, Carmel, Margaret (Dec'd), Annie, Beverly, Dianne (Dec'd), Bevan, and Sue and their families. Dearly loved Aunt of her many nieces and nephews.
Aged 85 years
At Rest
The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Elaine Taylor are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Friday 22nd March 2019. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Junee Lawn Cemetery commencing at 11.00am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Junee Can Assist would be appreciated and can be left at the Service.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 18, 2019