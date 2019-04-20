|
|
Barry (nee Tonacia), Elaine May Passed away on 17th April, 2019. Late of Ardlethan. Dearly loved wife of Bruce. Loving mother of Lesette and Jamie. Aged 75 years. At Peace Relatives and friends of Elaine are respectfully informed that a requiem mass celebrating her life will be held in Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, Ardlethan commencing at 2.30pm on Wednesday, 24th April, 2019 followed by interment in Ardlethan Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made at the service to the Ardlethan Branch of Can Assist. Temora & District Funeral Service Accredited Member of F.D.A of N.S.W. 306 Hoskins Street, Temora Ph 02 6977 1332
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 20, 2019