SR. ELIZABETH GLASS rsj 17th JUNE 1934 - 26th APRIL 2019 Beloved daughter of Jesse Patrick Glass and Alice Margaret O'Grady. Loved sister of Ellen and Janet rsj. Much loved and respected member of the congregation of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart. Remembered especially for her contribution to Education, her kindness and care for others. 'May She Rest In Peace' Mass Of Christian Burial for Sr Elizabeth Glass rsj will be offered at Our Lady Of Dolours Chapel St Joseph's Convent, Reynolds Street, North Goulburn commencing at 11-00am TOMORROW, Wednesday 1st May 2019. Following the Mass, Rite of committal will take place at St Patrick's Cemetery Middle Arm Road Goulburn. The Vigil Of Prayer for Elizabeth Glass (formerly Sr M Matthew) will be held on Tuesday 30th April at 4-30pm, in Our Lady Of Dolours Chapel, St Joseph's Convent Reynolds Street, North Goulburn. All are welcome. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2019