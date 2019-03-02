Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
Elizabeth Isobel SWAN


1923 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Elizabeth Isobel SWAN Notice
SWAN (nee Anderson) Elizabeth Isobel 30/3/23 - 25/2/19.

Beth passed away aged 95yrs at her children's home in Canberra. Beth was a resident of Riverina Gums Retirement Village for 11 years. Beloved mother of Ken, Heather and Stephen. Loved Grandmother (Nana) of her 6 grandchildren and Nana Nana to her 5 great-grandchildren.



A service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Beth's life will be held at the Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert, Wagga Wagga on Monday March 11th, 2019 commencing at 1pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



'Now resting in peace.'



Published in The Daily Advertiser from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2019
