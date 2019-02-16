|
|
TYNDALL, Elizabeth "Betty" On Thursday. 14th February, 2019. Late of Greenstone Lodge, Temora and formerly of Coolamon Street, Ariah Park. Beloved wife of Pat (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Maureen Thorneycroft (Coolamon), Vincent (Temora), Peter & Narelle (Wagga), Anne & Alan Rands (Temora) and Beverley & David White (Jerrabomberra). Loving Nana to Melissa, Belinda, Emma, Delvene, Aaron, Mary (dec'd), Paul, Maree, Kirsty, Trent, Kris, Joshua and Madison. Cherished Nana Betty to her 23 great grandchildren. Survived by her brother Jack O'Brien and pre deceased by her siblings, James O'Brien, Peg O'Dwyer, Billy O'Brien, Pat O'Brien, Mary Breust, Alex O'Brien. Aged 89 years. At Peace Relatives and friends of Betty are respectfully informed that a Requiem Mass Celebrating her life will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ariah Park commencing at 10.30am on Tuesday, 19th February, 2019 followed by interment in Ariah Park Lawn Cemetery. TEMORA & DISTRICT FUNERAL SERVICE Accredited Member of F.D.A. of NSW 306 Hoskins Street, Temora. 2666 02 69771332 / 0428 848 543
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 16, 2019