ROGERS (Loiterton) Elva Dorothy Passed away peacefully at Calvary Mt Carmel Retirement Community, Maitland formerly of Wagga Wagga on Monday, 20th May 2019. Aged 98 years.
A Service to Celebrate Elva's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 31st May 2019.Following the service commencing at 2:30pm, the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 29, 2019