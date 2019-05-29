Home

Elva Dorothy ROGERS


1920 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Elva Dorothy ROGERS Notice
ROGERS (Loiterton) Elva Dorothy Passed away peacefully at Calvary Mt Carmel Retirement Community, Maitland formerly of Wagga Wagga on Monday, 20th May 2019. Aged 98 years.



A Service to Celebrate Elva's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 31st May 2019.Following the service commencing at 2:30pm, the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 29, 2019
