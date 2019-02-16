Home

Ernest Norman BROMHAM


1929 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Ernest Norman BROMHAM Notice
BROMHAM Ernest Norman Passed away peacefully at Caloola Aged Care Centre on Thursday, 14th February 2019. Loved husband of Mary. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Maryanne (dec'd) & Greg Mason, Brian & Sue, Patricia, Phillip & Alison, Michael & Diane and Susan. Adored pop to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aged 89 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A service of thanksgiving to celebrate the life of Ernest Bromham will be held at Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road on Thursday, 21st February 2019 commencing at 2:30PM. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 16, 2019
