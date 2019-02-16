Home

Evelyn Esther MULCAHY


1920 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Evelyn Esther MULCAHY Notice
MULCAHY Evelyn Esther (Eve)

Passed away peacefully at Junee Residential Aged Care on Wednesday, 6th February 2019, late of Simkin Crescent, Wagga Wagga. Dearly loved wife of Raymond (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lynne & John Murphy, Dianne & Malcolm Simister, Janice Photios and Raylee & Jeff Macaulay. Much loved nanna and great-nanna of her 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Phil (dec'd) and Stan. Aged 98 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



'Peacefully in God's Eternal Care'



A Requiem Mass in thanksgiving for the life of Eve will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Road Wagga Wagga on Wednesday, 20th February 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Following the Mass, the cortege will proceed to Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 16, 2019
