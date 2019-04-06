Home

Frances Edith BRIEN


1944 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Frances Edith BRIEN Notice
BRIEN (nee Hind) Frances Edith passed away peacefully at the Forrest Centre, Wagga Wagga on Monday 1st April 2019. Loved wife of William (Bill). Loved mother to Craig and Julie-Maree. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Aged 74 years.



A service to celebrate the life of Frances Brien will be held at the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road on Friday 12th April 2019, commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 6, 2019
