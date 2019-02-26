|
METZ Francis "Frank" Aloysius Frank passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday 22nd February 2019 at Shalom Place, Mary Potter Nursing Home. Aged 92 years.
Dearly loved Husband to Margaret. Loving Father and Father in law to; John (dec'd) and Helen, Robert and Margaret, David and Pam, Barry and Elizabeth, Judi, Marianne, and Louise. Proud Granddad, Great Granddad and Great Great Granddad.
'Eternal Rest Grant Unto Him O Lord'
A Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Mr Francis Metz will be held on Wednesday 27th February 2019 at St Michael's Cathedral, 10 Church Street Wagga Wagga, commencing at 10:30am. Following the Mass the cortege will process to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, for the commital. Service medals to be worn. In Lieu of flowers donations towards Dementia Australia will be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019