|
|
GRAF Garry Paul Our beloved Garry passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Colleen. Loved father of Sebastian and Kingsley. Loved son of Paul (dec'd), Colleen & Brian Harrington. Fond brother of Julianne, Evelyn and their families. Brother-in-law to Dianne Boyle and Steven Paech. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 59 years.
'He fought a courageous battle till the end'
Prayers for the repose of the soul of Garry Graf will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Bourke Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday 25th March 2019, commencing at 10.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of a Native Fish Release for Wagga Wagga will be accepted at the Church.
'Carry on Fishing'
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 16, 2019