CARROLL Garry Stanislaus 'Curl'



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday 19th March 2019, of Waterview Street Ganmain. Dearly beloved husband of Marie. Dearly loved father and father in-law of Mark & Francene, Phillip, Stephen & Shannon and Lisa & Jason. Much loved 'Pop' of Georgina, Issaac, Jayden, Alexander, Declan, Sidonie, Blaynie, Isabella and Eliza. Much loved son of John & Maisie Carroll (both Dec). Loved brother and brother in-law of Marge and Barney O'Donnell (both Dec) Vincent (Dec) Moira and Charlie Warburton (both Dec) John and Mary Carroll (both Dec) Aileen and Clare Stevens (Dec) Pat and Dud Mattingly (both Dec) Gerald (Dec) and Margaret Carroll, Clare and Owen Ledger (Dec) Jimmy and Lyn Carroll, Anne and Les Wall, Bev and Ron Osborn and Terry and Marie Lenon. Loved by all his nieces and nephews. Aged 84 years.







May God hold you in the palm of his hand....



rest in peace now







A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St Brendan's Catholic Church, Langham Street Ganmain on Tuesday 26th March 2019 commencing at 1.30 pm. Following Prayers after Mass the cortege will leave for the Ganmain Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.







Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 23, 2019