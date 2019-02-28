Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
Gary Alan DOIG

Gary Alan DOIG Notice
DOIG Gary Alan Passed away peacefully at Calvary Palliative Care on Sunday, 24th February 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved Husband of Liz. Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Zac & Lisa, Sam & Sarah, and Thomas. Proud Gramps to Baillea, Rudy and Florence. Aged 56 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



'Gone But Not Forgotten'



A service of prayers to celebrate Gary's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday March 1st, 2019 commencing at 2pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In Lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Palliative Care Wagga Wagga will be accepted at the Chapel.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
