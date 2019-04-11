Home

1945 - 2019 Notice Condolences
DEDINI Gary Francis At The Coolamon Ganmain MPS on Monday 8th April 2019, of Menangle Street, Ganmain. Beloved husband of Helen. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Damian, Colin & Hayley, Megan & Dale Hardman and Stacey & Jason Taylor. Very proud 'Pop' of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Francis (dec'd), Caroline, Peggy, Val, Les, Paul and Tim and their families. Fond brother-in-law of the Ingram family. Aged 74 years.



'Gone fishing'



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held, graveside at The Ganmain Lawn Cemetery, Grave St, Ganmain on Monday 15th April 2019, commencing at 2:00 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of The Coolamon Ganmain MPS, will be accepted at the service.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 11, 2019
