Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Frederick MACKINNON


1946 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Gary Frederick MACKINNON Notice
MACKINNON Gary Frederick Peacefully at home with family by his side, on Friday 5th April 2019, of Tanami Street Tatton. Beloved husband of Lee. Dearly loved father of Karen, David and Kylie. Loved brother of Robin, Paul and Julie and their families. Aged 73 years.



'Gary will be sadly missed

by family and friends'



Prayers for the eternal repose of his soul will be held in The Lawn Cemetery Chapel Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Wednesday 10th April 2019, commencing at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Riverina Cancer Care will be accepted at the chapel.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 8, 2019
