John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Gary John HABERECHT


1967 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Gary John HABERECHT Notice
HABERECHT Gary John 'TEX'

Passed away at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Sunday 16th June 2019 of Lockhart. Dearly loved husband of Chrissy. Adored father of Samantha, Allan, and Oscar. Cherished Poppy of Eli, and Savannah. Loved Son of Bev and Rod (deceased) Haberecht. Loved brother of Stephen, Robin, and Brett Haberecht. Loved son in-law of Allan and Margaret Hutchinson and brother in-law of Maxine, Dean, and Steffan. Fond Uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 52 years.



'Gone Fishing'



Prayers for the Repose of the Soul will be offered in St Mary's Catholic Church, Lockhart on Tuesday 25th June 2019 commencing at 11.00am. The cortege will then proceed to the Lockhart Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 19, 2019
