Bowden Family Funerals
365 Pacific Highway
Wyong, New South Wales 2259
4351 8004
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St Mary MacKillop Catholic Church
91 Sparks Road
Gavin John DRISCOLL


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Gavin John DRISCOLL Notice
DRISCOLL, Gavin John 20.02.1927 - 13.02.2019 Passed away peacefully at Lake Haven Masonic Village. Formerly of Lemon Tree Passage. Beloved husband of Mary (Dec). Loving Father of Kerrie and Tracey. Loved Father-in-law, Pop, Great-Pop, brother and a dear friend to all who knew Gavin. Aged 91Years "Forever in our Hearts" Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Gavin's life at St Mary MacKillop Catholic Church, 91 Sparks Rd, Woongarrah on Friday 22nD of February, 2019 at 11AM. BOWDEN FAMILY FUNERALS PROUDLY AUSTRALIAN (02) 4351 8004
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 19, 2019
