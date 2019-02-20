Home

Geoffrey John SMART

Geoffrey John SMART Notice
SMART, Geoffrey John of Lismore Formerly of Byron Bay, Maclean, Narromine, Harden, Finley, Wagga Wagga, Canberra and Nangus. Aged 68 Much loved husband of Carol, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Bronwyn and Dale, Jason and Catherine, Mitchell and Madeline. Loving grandfather of Lucas, Jack, Arthur, Billy, Eliza, Rex, Joe, Rosie, Stella and Georgia. Brother of Peter, John and Carolyn. Son of Arthur and Ruth Smart (dec). Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Geoffrey's funeral service to be held at St Paul's Anglican Church, Nangus on Saturday February 23rd, commencing at 11am. The cortege will then leave for the Nangus cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Cancer Council, or bring an envelope to be placed in a donation box for the Cancer Council to the funeral service. Ron & Margaret Robinson Funerals = AFDA = Gundagai 6944 1611
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
