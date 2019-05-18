Home

Geoffrey Phillip CLARKE

CLARKE, Geoffrey Phillip Passed away peacefully, surrounded in love May 16th 2019, Aged 91 Compositor at Warialda Standard, and Wagga Daily Advertiser until retirement. Late of Carinity Care Brookfield Village, where he was well cared for and much loved. Father to Petre and Phillip, 7 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandsons. He was a very positive person, who always had a warm greeting. He wasn't a big talker, or story teller, but he always knew how to laugh, and enjoyed growing and sharing flowers. He loved music, dancing and sport. He was a real good bloke. Privately Cremated Cremations Only 1300 311 747
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 18, 2019
