CLUTTERBUCK Geoffrey Thomas Died peacefully at Emily Gardens, The Rock on Tuesday 19th March 2019, formerly of Borambola. Loved son of the Late Albert & Elizabeth Clutterbuck. Loved brother of Phil, Lois, Ian and Betty (all dec). Fond uncle to his nieces and nephews. Aged 91 years.
'At peace now'
A Service to celebrate the Life of Geoff will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, on Friday 22nd March 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019