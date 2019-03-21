Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey CLUTTERBUCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Thomas CLUTTERBUCK


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Geoffrey Thomas CLUTTERBUCK Notice
CLUTTERBUCK Geoffrey Thomas Died peacefully at Emily Gardens, The Rock on Tuesday 19th March 2019, formerly of Borambola. Loved son of the Late Albert & Elizabeth Clutterbuck. Loved brother of Phil, Lois, Ian and Betty (all dec). Fond uncle to his nieces and nephews. Aged 91 years.



'At peace now'



A Service to celebrate the Life of Geoff will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, on Friday 22nd March 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices