Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Gordon Dudley FULLER


1924 - 2019
Gordon Dudley FULLER Notice
FULLER (Doug) Gordon Dudley NX130715



Passed away peacefully at Caloola Court, Wagga Wagga on Sunday 3rd March 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Loved husband of Doris (dec'd). Loved father of Graeme (dec'd), Dianne, Ian and Raymond. Loved grandfather and great grandfather. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 94 years.



A service to celebrate the life of Doug Fuller will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street Wagga Wagga on Monday 11th March 2019, commencing at 10.00am. Family, Friends and Servicemen are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
