Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon John WHITEHEAD


1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences
WHITEHEAD Gordon John At The Wagga Base Hospital on Saturday 11th May 2019, of Birdwood Street Wagga Wagga. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Whitehead. Dearly loved father of Angela and Trent. Loving Poppy of Liam, Riley, Connor and Declan. Loved brother of Doreen, William (both dec), Helen, Yvonne, Roy and Arthur and their families. Aged 80 years.



Prayers for the Eternal Repose Repose of The Soul, will be held in The Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bardia Street Ashmont, on Tuesday 14th May, 2019. Following Prayers commencing at 10:00 am. The cortege will leave for The Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 13, 2019
