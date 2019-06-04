Home

John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Gordon Wilfred Mathew KEOUGH


1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Gordon Wilfred Mathew KEOUGH Notice
KEOUGH Gordon Wilfred Mathew 14.4.1925 - 2.6.2019

Passed away at Wagga Wagga Hospital. Fond husband of Jean. Loved father of Margaret (dec'd), Cheryl, and Robyn, and Poppy to Lil. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Kevin, Mazie and Margarie (all dec'd); Ron and Carmel (both dec'd), Bill (dec'd), Peter and Sue, Roma and Eric (dec'd), and Monica (dec'd) and Jim. Fond uncle of all his nieces and nephews.



'Rest in Peace.'



A Service to Celebrate Gordon's life will be held in the Karinya Room of Bance FuneralServices, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga on Friday 7th June 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



No flowers by request. Donations to the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital Auxiliary would be greatly appreciated.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 4, 2019
