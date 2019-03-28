Home

Graham "Bluey" JENKINSON


1950 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Graham "Bluey" JENKINSON Notice
JENKINSON Graham 'Bluey' Passed away tragically on Friday 15th March 2019 in Henty aged 68 years. Will be sadly missed by his wife Pauline, father-in-law Stan Breed, daughters Barney and Colleen, grandchildren Brett, Rhys, Elizabeth, Shaun, Tarryn and Brenda; Aunty Flo and extended family.



'Just gone camping.'



A Service to Celebrate Bluey's life will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Friday 5th April 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
