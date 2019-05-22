|
|
HARDWICK, Graham Lindsay 08.03.1946 - 18.05.2019 Most loved, devoted and caring husband of Sue of forty nine nearly fifty wonderful years. Dearly loved and loving father and father-in-law of Paul and Victoria, Phillip (deceased), Kylie and Bruce. Loved, treasured and cherished Poppy of Jake, Lachlan and Joshua. Fond brother of John and Diane. Graham will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends. Aged 73 years May he rest in peace Family and friends of GRAHAM are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in the South Chapel of the Forest Lawn Crematorium, Camden Valley Way, Leppington on Friday May 24, 2019 at 9.30am.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 22, 2019