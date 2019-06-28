Home

Graham Thomas "Corky" BELL


1951 - 2019
Graham Thomas "Corky" BELL Notice
BELL Graham Thomas "Corky" Peacefully at home on Tuesday 25th June 2019 of Sackville Drive Forest Hill. Dearly loved husband of Karel. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rebecca & Paul Staff and Kate & Matt Curtis. Much loved 'Poppy Cork' of Ella, Chelsea, Jesslyn, Eddie and Matilda. Loving son and son-in-law of Fanno & Bob Bell (both dec'd) and Alan & Cherry McClure. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Billy, Bobby, Maxie, Dorothy, Jennifer (all dec'd), Ken & Lola, Heather, Sandra & Terry, Margaret & Ray, Chris & Vicki and Lyn & Wayne. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 67 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Graham will be held in The Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Monday 1st July, 2019 commencing at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 28, 2019
