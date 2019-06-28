|
|
BELL Graham Thomas "Corky" Peacefully at home on Tuesday 25th June 2019 of Sackville Drive Forest Hill. Dearly loved husband of Karel. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rebecca & Paul Staff and Kate & Matt Curtis. Much loved 'Poppy Cork' of Ella, Chelsea, Jesslyn, Eddie and Matilda. Loving son and son-in-law of Fanno & Bob Bell (both dec'd) and Alan & Cherry McClure. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Billy, Bobby, Maxie, Dorothy, Jennifer (all dec'd), Ken & Lola, Heather, Sandra & Terry, Margaret & Ray, Chris & Vicki and Lyn & Wayne. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 67 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Graham will be held in The Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Monday 1st July, 2019 commencing at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 28, 2019