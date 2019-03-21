|
|
TURNBULL (Moore) Greta Kathleen Peacefully at Dellacourt Residential Care, Albury on Monday 18th March 2019, formerly of Wagga Wagga, Grong Grong and Narrandera. Beloved wife of the late Neil Turnbull. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoff & Lyn and Annette & John Morey. Adored 'nan' of Michelle, Emily, Esther and Alexander and cherished 'ma' to Kylah, Lachlan, Tasman, Kathryn and Esme. Aged 92 years.
'Reunited with Neil'
A Service to celebrate the Life of Greta will be held in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Cnr Church and Cross Sts, Wagga Wagga on Monday 25th March 2019. Following the Service commencing at 2.00pm, the funeral cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Monumental Cemetery, Kooringal Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019