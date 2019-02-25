MARTENS (Ernie) Hans Ernest Nels [[PONCRM000180]]



NX 53595







Passed away peacefully at The Forrest Centre Hospice on Friday 22nd February 2019. Devoted and beloved husband of Mary-Helen. Adored and loving father of Kim Martens-Shaw and Terry Martens and respected and loved father in-law of John Martens-Shaw. Devoted and treasured Papa (Blah Blah) of Duane Martens, Jayde, Kietah and Tristyn Martens-Shaw, and Taleisha Halep and Broden Halep (dec). Loved brother and brother in-law of Marijke & Don McCabe (both dec), Babs & Frank Carulli and Peter & Robyn Martens. Loved and respected by his nieces and nephews. Aged 78 years. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by his family, former Army comrades and many friends. A proud member of the Australian Army Training Team Vietnam.







A man of extraordinary courage and strength, admired by many, a true gentleman.







Persevere







To celebrate and give thanks for the life of Ernie a Requiem Mass will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Road Kooringal, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 5th March 2019, commencing at 1.30pm. Relatives, friends and ex-service Personnel (please wear medals) are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of NeuRA will be accepted at the church.



Private cremation.











Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary