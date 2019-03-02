|
MARTENS (Ernie) Hans Ernest Nels [[PONCRM000180]]
NX 53595
To celebrate and give thanks for the life of Ernie a Requiem Mass will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Road Kooringal, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 5th March 2019, commencing at 1.30pm. Relatives, friends and ex-service Personnel (please wear medals) are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of NeuRA will be accepted at the church.
Private cremation.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 2, 2019
