BEASLEY (Cram) Heather Gwenyth Cherished wife of Brian. Loving mother of Robin and John. Proud Grandma of Samantha, Stephanie, Jackson and Harry. Loved sister of Rosemary and Donald.
Age 75
Resting peacefully
The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Heather Beasley are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Thursday 23rd May 2019. The cortege will leave for a natural burial at the Old Junee Cemetery after a Service of Celebration at St Paul's Uniting Church, Junee, commencing at 10.00 am.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 20, 2019