In Loving Memory Heidi Maree Lewis (nee Clarke) Tragically Taken from us 30-4-09 10 long years We speak of you with love and pride We smile with tears we cannot hide The face we loved is missing The voice we loved is still Beautiful memories we have of you Remembering your laughter, that special smile too The love you gave, the way you cared You left a place no one can fill We love and miss you and always will If tears could build a stairway And heartache a lane We'd walk the path to heaven To bring you back again Our family chain is broken And nothing seems the same But as God calls us one by one The chain will link again All our love Mum & Dad, Kathy, Justin & Jack, Tracey,Wayne, Ashlee and Tom







Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary