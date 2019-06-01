Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry HOPWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Robert (Harry) HOPWOOD

Notice Condolences

Henry Robert (Harry) HOPWOOD Notice
HOPWOOD, Henry Robert (Harry) Passed away at Albury Hospital, on Wednesday, 29 May 2019. Late of Riverwood, Albury and formerly of "Kuranda" Boree Creek. Dearly loved husband of Leon (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Glenda Skates and Leann and Simon Geach. Loved Grandfather of Trent and Brady Skates, Jasper and Lily Geach. Loved Uncle to the Hopwood, Teasdale and Driscoll Families of Boree Creek Area. Aged 85 years. At Peace. Relatives and friends are advised that his funeral will be held in Boree Creek next week. Details yet to be confirmed.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.