HOPWOOD, Henry Robert (Harry) Passed away at Albury Hospital, on Wednesday, 29 May 2019. Late of Riverwood, Albury and formerly of "Kuranda" Boree Creek. Dearly loved husband of Leon (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Glenda Skates and Leann and Simon Geach. Loved Grandfather of Trent and Brady Skates, Jasper and Lily Geach. Loved Uncle to the Hopwood, Teasdale and Driscoll Families of Boree Creek Area. Aged 85 years. At Peace. Relatives and friends are advised that his funeral will be held in Boree Creek next week. Details yet to be confirmed.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 1, 2019