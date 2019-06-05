|
HOPWOOD, Henry Robert (Harry) Passed away at Albury Hospital, on Wednesday, 29 May 2019. Late of Riverwood Albury and formerly of "Kuranda" Boree Creek. Dearly Loved Husband of Leon (dec). Loving father and father in law of Glenda Skates, Leann and Simon Geach. Loved Grandfather of Trent and Brady Skates, Jasper and Lily Geach. Loved Uncle to the Hopwood, Teasdale and Driscoll Families of Boree Creek Area. Aged 85 years. At Peace. The relatives and friends of the late Henry Robert Hopwood are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Friday, 7 June 2019, Graveside at the Boree Creek Cemetery commencing at 1.00 pm. Flowers Most Welcome.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 5, 2019