Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hermine SCHNOEGL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hermine SCHNOEGL


1941 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Hermine SCHNOEGL Notice
SCHNOEGL (Paternusch) Hermine Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved and eternally devoted Mutti (mother) and mother in law of Karin (dec), Irene and Gary Baldwin, Gottfried, Anita (dec) and Robert. Adored Oma of Anita, Jeffrey, Michael and Kaitlin, Olivia and Georgia and Mattie Ella. Cherished Great Oma of Zach and Abbi, Scarlett and Lilly. Fondly remembered by Julie and Tesha. Loved daughter of Ludwig and Hermine Paternusch (both dec). Loved sister of Ludwig (dec), Hilde, Inge, Hedy, Gottfried (dec), Karl (dec) and Herbert.



Aged 77

Resting peacefully



The relatives and friends of the late Hermine Schnoegl are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Friday 7th June 2019. A service of Celebration will be held at the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, followed by burial in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 10.00am.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.