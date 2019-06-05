|
|
SCHNOEGL (Paternusch) Hermine Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved and eternally devoted Mutti (mother) and mother in law of Karin (dec), Irene and Gary Baldwin, Gottfried, Anita (dec) and Robert. Adored Oma of Anita, Jeffrey, Michael and Kaitlin, Olivia and Georgia and Mattie Ella. Cherished Great Oma of Zach and Abbi, Scarlett and Lilly. Fondly remembered by Julie and Tesha. Loved daughter of Ludwig and Hermine Paternusch (both dec). Loved sister of Ludwig (dec), Hilde, Inge, Hedy, Gottfried (dec), Karl (dec) and Herbert.
Aged 77
Resting peacefully
The relatives and friends of the late Hermine Schnoegl are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Friday 7th June 2019. A service of Celebration will be held at the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, followed by burial in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 10.00am.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 5, 2019