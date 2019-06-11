|
MCLEAN Ian At the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Saturday 8th June 2019. Loving husband of Carmel. Loved son of Ray and Mary McLean (both dec'd), brother of June and Eric (dec'd). Much Loved father and father-in-law of Stephanie & Henry (dec'd), Terrence & Karin, Fiona & Roger, Margo & Robert (dec'd), James & Natalie, Prudence & Christopher, Peta-Maree and Aarron. Cherished Grandfather of 21 grandchildren, and Great-Grandfather of 15. Aged 80 years.
A Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul will be held in St Michael's Catholic Church, 53 Methul street, Coolamon on Friday 14th June 2019, commencing at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from June 11 to June 12, 2019