NOLLER (Mischke) Irma Irene Passed away peacefully with loving family by her side at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday, 12th June 2019. Loved and Adored mother and mother-in-law of Brian & Heather, Pamela & Colin, Catherine & Neil, Jonathan & Rae and Susan & Michael. Loving grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Ronnie (dec'd), Marcelle (dec'd), Melida, Irene (dec'd) and Rona (dec'd) Aged 95 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
'Finally At Peace In God's Hands'
A Service of thanksgiving for Irma's life will be held in Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 11 Athol Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 17th June 2019. Following the service commencing at 10:30am the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 15, 2019