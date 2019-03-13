|
|
ITA MERLE FOLEY (nee Quade) Late of The Pioneer's Lodge Nursing Home, Griffith and formerly of Hoad Street, Griffith, Barellan and Yenda passed away at the Griffith Base Hospital on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 aged 99 years. Beloved wife of Jack (deceased) loving mother & mother-in-law of Anne & Barry Cottam, John & Therese Foley, Kerry & Michael Crawley (both deceased), loved grandmother of her 11 grandchildren and great grandmother of her 22 great grandchildren, loving sister of Sister Janet Quade and Hilda Freeburn. Her funeral will leave the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Griffith following a Requiem Mass commencing at 10.00am on Friday, March 15th for interment in the lawn section of the Griffith City Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations will be gratefully accepted at the church for the Pioneers Lodge Nursing Home, Griffith. Tony & Anna Zorzanello Griffith & District Funerals. 32-34 Benerembah Street Griffith NSW 2680 Phone: 02 6964 2222 AFDA, FDANSW
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2019