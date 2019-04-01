|
LYONS Ivan Clive Passed away peacefully at the Tumbarumba MPS Hospital on Friday, 29th March 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Dorothy. Adored father and father-in-law of Phillip & Roz, Yvonne & Pat and Sue & Steve. Cherished grandfather of his 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Fond brother of Kevin (dec'd), Valerie, Bruce, Ron, Gloria, Colin and Brian. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. In his 92nd year.
A Service of thanksgiving for the Life of Ivan will be held at St Jude's Anglican Church, Murray Street, Tumbarumba on Wednesday, 3rd April 2019 commencing at 10:30am. Following the service, the cortege will then leave for the Tumbarumba lawn cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations towards CanAssist Tumbarumba will be appreciated. Relatives and friends are Respectfully Invited to attend.
~Forever In Our Hearts ~
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019