Daniher, James Joseph (Jim) Passed away on 12th April, 2019. Late of "Hillview" Ungarie. Dearly loved husband of Edna. Much loved father of Terry, Estelle, Neale, Anthony, Dorothy, Chris, Colleen, Angela, Julie, Nerolee and Fiona and their families. Aged 90 years. In God's Care Relatives and friends of Jim are respectfully informed that a Requiem Mass celebrating his life will be held in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Ungarie on 24th April, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm followed by interment in Ungarie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the church for Motor Neurone Disease Australia. Bland District Funeral Service Accredited Member of FDA of NSW 169 Main Street, West Wyalong 2671 02 6972 2235 or 0428 848 543
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 20, 2019