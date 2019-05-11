Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beavan's Funeral Home
31 Richmond Street
Tumut, New South Wales 2720
02 6947 2457
Resources
More Obituaries for James MCGRATH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Wayne MCGRATH

Notice

James Wayne MCGRATH Notice
MCGRATH James Wayne ~15/04/1951-03/05/2019~

Of Tumut, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, 3rd May 2019. Loved son of Claude and Greta (both dec'd). Brother of Terry, Alan, Robert, Peter (dec'd), Scott, and Stuart (dec'd). Adored father of Jamie, Lavelle and Sarah. Cherished by his grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 68 years.



A Graveside Service for the Life of James will be held at Tumut Lawn Cemetery, Capper Street, Tumut on Thursday 16th May 2019 commencing at 1:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.





In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of CanAssist Tumut will be accepted at the Graveside.

~Rest In Peace~



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 11, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.