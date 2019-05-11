|
MCGRATH James Wayne ~15/04/1951-03/05/2019~
Of Tumut, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, 3rd May 2019. Loved son of Claude and Greta (both dec'd). Brother of Terry, Alan, Robert, Peter (dec'd), Scott, and Stuart (dec'd). Adored father of Jamie, Lavelle and Sarah. Cherished by his grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 68 years.
A Graveside Service for the Life of James will be held at Tumut Lawn Cemetery, Capper Street, Tumut on Thursday 16th May 2019 commencing at 1:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of CanAssist Tumut will be accepted at the Graveside.
~Rest In Peace~
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 11, 2019
