|
|
|
POATE Janet Beryl Formerly of Wagga Wagga and Tumut
Passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bob. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Hugh and Janny, James and Elizabeth, Louise and Errol, Diana and Peter. Much loved Grandmother of Nicola, Robert (dec), Sally, Emma, Olivia, Michael, Thomas, Elise, Rebecca and her seven great grandchildren. Janet will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 95 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Janet's funeral service to be held at St Michaels Cathedral, Market Street Wollongong on Friday June 14, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 12, 2019
Read More