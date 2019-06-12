Home

POWERED BY

Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet POATE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Beryl POATE

Notice

Janet Beryl POATE Notice
POATE Janet Beryl Formerly of Wagga Wagga and Tumut



Passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bob. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Hugh and Janny, James and Elizabeth, Louise and Errol, Diana and Peter. Much loved Grandmother of Nicola, Robert (dec), Sally, Emma, Olivia, Michael, Thomas, Elise, Rebecca and her seven great grandchildren. Janet will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 95 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Janet's funeral service to be held at St Michaels Cathedral, Market Street Wollongong on Friday June 14, 2019 at 1pm.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.