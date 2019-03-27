|
WILLIAMS Janet Cameron Of Tumbarumba, passed away peacefully at the Tumbarumba MPS Hospital on Wednesday, 20th March 2019. Loved wife of Noel (dec'd). Adored sister of Margaret (dec'd), Annie (dec'd), Cathy (dec'd) Bessie (dec'd), John (dec'd) and Mary. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Dulcie & Neil, Shirley & Warren, and Susan. Cherished by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Aged 96 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Janet will be held at St Jude's Anglican Church, Murray Street, Tumbarumba on Friday 29th March 2019 commencing at 1:00pm. The Cortege will then proceed to the Tumbarumba Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
~Rest In Peace ~
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2019
