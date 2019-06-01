Home

John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Jean Frances HEYDON


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Jean Frances HEYDON Notice
HEYDON Jean Frances Passed away at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Thursday 30th May 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Hugh 'Charlie' Heydon. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Wanda and George (dec'd) Whittaker, Fay and Rex Smith, Julie and Ray, Ron and Helena, Vicki, Daryl and Merryl, Russell and Karen, Lee and Dallas Kaylock, Sally and Tony Smith. Much loved grandmother of 31 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren. Aged 88 years.



'Love you now and always.'



Prayers for the Repose of the Soul will be offered in St Michael's Cathedral, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 5th June 2019 commencing at 1.45pm. The cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 1, 2019
