Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey GODBIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey GODBIER


1949 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Jeffrey GODBIER Notice
GODBIER Jeffrey Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital on Friday 21st June 2019. Beloved wife of Leonie. Loved father of Jeremy, Joshua (dec'd) and Lucy. Cherished pop. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 70 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Jeffrey Godbier will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday 28th June 2019, commencing at 10.00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.