|
|
GODBIER Jeffrey Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital on Friday 21st June 2019. Beloved wife of Leonie. Loved father of Jeremy, Joshua (dec'd) and Lucy. Cherished pop. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 70 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Jeffrey Godbier will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday 28th June 2019, commencing at 10.00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 26, 2019