Jenifer ANGOVE


1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Jenifer ANGOVE Notice
ANGOVE (nee Dowdle) Jenifer Passed away at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Wednesday 3rd April 2019, late of Lockhart. Dearly loved wife of Des. Loving mother and mother-in-law of David and Tania, Jane and Adrian Fussell. Loving grandmother of Sarah, Emma, Jamie, Thomas; Caleb and Jacinta, and Nanna Jen of Lilly, Matilda and Edna-Grace. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Joe and Rosemary Dowdle, Barry and Carol Dowdle; Pat and John (dec'd) Bedford, Thomas and Joan (both dec'd) and their families. Aged 79 years.



'Will be sadly missed.'



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St Aidan's Anglican Church, Lockhart on Wednesday 10th April 2019 commencing at 2pm. The cortege will then proceed to the Lockhart Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. No flowers by request.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 6, 2019
